Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,772,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 21.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 286,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.39. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

