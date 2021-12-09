Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 65,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.25. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

