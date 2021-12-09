Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

