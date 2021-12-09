Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PPD by 28.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PPD by 13.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 496.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 599,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 498,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PPD stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

