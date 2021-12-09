Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.