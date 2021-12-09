Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

ALLK opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.03. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

