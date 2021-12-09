Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 68.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,992 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DX stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $635.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.