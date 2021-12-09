Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

