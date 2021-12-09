Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,400 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 635.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TUP. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $784.52 million, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 2.86. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.