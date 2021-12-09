NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

In other news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

