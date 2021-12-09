NFT (NFT) Price Down 2.7% This Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $83,165.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00220731 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

