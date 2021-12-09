NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 305 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $959,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $481.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.66. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $297.90 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

