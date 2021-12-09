NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

IP stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

