NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.