NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 971 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 52.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 94,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 105.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

