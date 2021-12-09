NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 198 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after buying an additional 595,616 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after buying an additional 247,547 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11,699.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after buying an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $98.72 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

