NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Truist

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target raised by Truist from $64.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -173.42%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

