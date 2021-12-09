Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Newmont stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

