New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,015 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 648,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $124,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 24.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 28.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 19.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $202.47. 18,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,051. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53. The company has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

