New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,238 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Target worth $141,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.