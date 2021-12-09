New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,777 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $180,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of PM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,729. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

