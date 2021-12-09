New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $160,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.93. 72,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.