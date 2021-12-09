Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Neogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

