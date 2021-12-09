Needham & Company LLC Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $41.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEO. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

