NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) vs. American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Head to Head Survey

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NatWest Group and American Business Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.06 -$477.65 million ($0.07) -40.85 American Business Bank $98.80 million 3.57 $28.77 million $4.52 8.84

American Business Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NatWest Group. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Business Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NatWest Group and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 4 3 0 2.25 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group -1.96% 3.94% 0.21% American Business Bank 34.30% N/A N/A

Summary

American Business Bank beats NatWest Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

