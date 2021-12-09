NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NWG opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

