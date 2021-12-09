National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Shares Down 1.2%

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)’s share price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.20 and last traded at $55.20. Approximately 840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 311,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $437,030. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

