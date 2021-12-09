Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) were up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 16,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,574,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $839.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 64.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 224,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 290.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 55.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

