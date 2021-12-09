Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Purchases C$24,150.00 in Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Daniel John Blondal acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,402,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,516,050.

CVE NNO opened at C$4.88 on Thursday. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of C$464.73 million and a PE ratio of -43.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

