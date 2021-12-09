MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MYRG stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $121.22.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
