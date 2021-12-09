Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.91

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 1989213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 447,246 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,078 and have sold 19,087 shares valued at $428,638. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

