Mustang Bio’s (MBIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $199.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.61. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

