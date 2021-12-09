Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.
Shares of MTL traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.70. 800,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,986. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
