Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.70. 800,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,986. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.