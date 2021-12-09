Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

