mStable USD Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.03 million and $333,527.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,561.45 or 0.99774298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00840809 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

