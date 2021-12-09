MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Get MP Materials alerts:

NYSE MP traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 63,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 182.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% in the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after buying an additional 198,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.