MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,774. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

