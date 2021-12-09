Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,323.52

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,323.52 ($17.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.90). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.50), with a volume of 121,278 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,323.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,302.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £711.28 million and a P/E ratio of 44.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.24) per share, with a total value of £1,599 ($2,120.41). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,360 ($18.03) per share, for a total transaction of £299.20 ($396.76). Insiders bought a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $566,375 over the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

