Morgan Stanley Trims Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Target Price to $109.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.89.

ADS stock opened at $74.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.59. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $3,297,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 194,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

