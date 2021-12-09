Morgan Stanley Raises Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $260.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $168.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average of $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 2.53. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,662 shares of company stock worth $31,977,985. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

