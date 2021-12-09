Morgan Stanley Raises Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after buying an additional 96,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $16,287,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $305,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

