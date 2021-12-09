Morgan Stanley Raises NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $6.50

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.