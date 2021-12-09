Morgan Stanley Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.01.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

