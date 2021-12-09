Morgan Stanley Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $330.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.82% from the company’s previous close.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $161.56 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average of $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

