Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of News by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of News by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in News by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in News by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

