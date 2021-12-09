Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Five Point were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Five Point by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Point by 162.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 69,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Five Point by 69.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Five Point by 26.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Five Point during the second quarter worth $130,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

FPH stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

