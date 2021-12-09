Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 42,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,005 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

