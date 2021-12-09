Morgan Stanley Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $33.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,887. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $209,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.