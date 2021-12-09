Morgan Stanley Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $115.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.98 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

