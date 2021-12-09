Morgan Stanley Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $103.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.42.

Comerica stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

